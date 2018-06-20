Tip Jar

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

An Tobar hosts benefit happy hour for Cocktails for a Cause tonight

Posted By on Wed, Jun 20, 2018 at 12:10 PM

Tijuana Flats’ Just in Queso Foundation – a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to communities in need – is the beneficiary of this party. Enjoy two drinks, food and five raffle tickets with your cover. You could end up taking home some great prizes in addition to helping the community.

6-8 p.m. Wednesday; An Tobar Irish Pub, 600 N. Lake Destiny Drive, Maitland; $20-$25; justinqueso.org

