An Tobar hosts benefit happy hour for Cocktails for a Cause tonight

Tijuana Flats’ Just in Queso Foundation – a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to communities in need – is the beneficiary of this party. Enjoy two drinks, food and five raffle tickets with your cover. You could end up taking home some great prizes in addition to helping the community.
6-8 p.m. Wednesday; An Tobar Irish Pub, 600 N. Lake Destiny Drive, Maitland; $20-$25; justinqueso.org
