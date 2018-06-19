Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Pizza Bruno will celebrate their two year anniversary with free Kelly's Ice Cream
By Larissa Hamblin
on Tue, Jun 19, 2018 at 3:42 PM
Pizza Bruno is coming up on its two-year anniversary, so to celebrate the Conway favorite is giving away free Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream this weekend.
Anyone can stop by for a complimentary scoop of ice cream on Sunday, June 24, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and even pick up a free coozie or sticker to commemorate the day. Two-year anniversary T-shirts will also be available for purchase.
To turn this party up a notch, owner Bruno Zacchini created his very own flavor for the event: Pizza Bruno’s Cannoli Cream Dream. This creamy ricotta-based ice cream will be mixed with crumbled chocolate-covered cannoli shells.
The flavor was inspired by his signature cannoli dessert and will only be available during the event. If you can't make it to Pizza Bruno, the flavor will also be sold at Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream
on Corrine Drive from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
