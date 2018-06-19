The Heard

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Nashville singer Mat Kearney to play Orlando this September

Posted By on Tue, Jun 19, 2018 at 3:24 PM

  • Photo via Mat Kearney/Facebook
Nashville singer-songwriter Mat Kearney has announced a round of fall touring dates to promote his newest album CRAZYTALK, and an Orlando date will be part of this North American run.

The multi-platinum musician and hitmaker describes CRAZYTALK, his sixth album, as a "deep house, tropical house-influenced, chilled out record."

Mat Kearney plays the House of Blues with Atlas Genius on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale June 22.
