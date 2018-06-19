Florida lawmakers blocked from entering Homestead facility holding 1,000 migrant children

click to enlarge Photo via U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

The Homestead compound for migrant children in 2016.

HHS just blocked us from entering its facility in Homestead, Florida to check on the welfare of the children being held here. They are obviously hiding something, and we are going to get to the bottom of this. pic.twitter.com/q4m6Zd0ck2 — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) June 19, 2018

This is not a good day for our country. The Trump administration will not let us check on the welfare of the children being held in Homestead, FL. These are kids who were taken from their moms and dads. They are scared. And this administration should be ashamed of itself. pic.twitter.com/DbrknSuEIT — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) June 19, 2018

Florida lawmakers were blocked from entering a Homestead facility where federal immigration authorities are holding an estimated 1,000 undocumented migrant children.U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and state Rep. Kionne McGhee were denied entry to the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children that was recently reopened under the Trump administration.The Democratic senator said the private contractor running the facility initially told them they would be welcome to tour the housing compound. But representatives from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services denied them access, saying they would need "two weeks notice" to allow them inside."That’s ridiculous and it’s clear this administration is hiding something," Nelson said on Twitter.The Homestead facility was opened during the Obama administration to house unaccompanied migrant children who came to the U.S. without proper documentation.But Nelson says he confirmed with HHS that the Trump administration is using the compound to house at least 94 children who have been forcefully separated from their undocumented families under the administration's new "zero-tolerance" policy. Nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their adult guardians between April 19 and the end of May, according to the Department of Homeland Security."The Trump administration’s actions today to block us from checking on these kids is inexcusable," Nelson said.