Florida Highway Patrol says they're targeting aggressive drivers this summer

click to enlarge
Florida Highway Patrol announced
it will be ticketing aggressive drivers under a new safety campaign.
In an attempt to educate drivers on the dangers of aggressive driving near large commercial trucks, FHP will enforce the "Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks (TACT)" program until June 28.
In this campaign, highway patrol troopers are encouraged to ticket hostile drivers that speed, tailgate and attempt unsafe lane changes.
“Saving lives on Florida’s roadways is FHP’s No. 1 priority,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “We can reduce crashes if we all share the road safely, avoid aggressive driving behaviors and exercise additional caution when driving near larger vehicles.”
FHP suggests several tips to avoid charges, such as avoiding a truck's blind spots, passing cars/trucks with caution, being careful of cutting in front of trucks, practicing patience and avoiding distractions.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.