The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

The Heard

Accused domestic abuser XXXTentacion was shot and killed in South Florida last night

Posted By on Tue, Jun 19, 2018 at 12:08 PM

click image PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Controversial rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed Monday outside of a motorcycle shop in South Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office says the rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was gunned down after leaving RIVA Motorsports in Pompano Beach shortly before 4 p.m.

Onfroy was approached by two armed suspects while in his black BMW. At least one suspect fired into the car, hitting the 20-year-old rapper. The suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV, according to the Sheriff's Office. Detectives say the shooting appears to be a possible robbery.

Onfroy was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

While XXXTentacion's musical career was catapulting him to fame after his breakout single "Look at Me!" debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, his life was also tangled with criminal charges of domestic abuse and assault.

The rapper was currently on house arrest at his $1.4 million Parkland home awaiting trial for multiple charges, including domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman. In a lengthy Miami New Times profile worth reading, an ex-girlfriend accused XXXTentacion of smacking her in the face, holding her underwater and threatening to shove a barbecue fork into her vagina. In 2016 interview, he described how he beat up a cellmate in juvenile detention. After calling his cellmate a "faggot," Onfroy told the hip-hop podcast "No Jumper," he beat him and smeared the boy's blood on his face.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the rapper's killing to call Broward Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493-TIPS.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Four new hotels are now confirmed to be in the works at Disney World Read More

  2. Float in a pool and watch 'Jaws' on the big screen this summer at Winter Park's Dive-In Movie Read More

  3. The long, dark history of the now infamous Daytona Beach roller coaster Read More

  4. Here's an extremely satisfying video of a massive implosion at a Florida power plant Read More

  5. Hey dumbasses, Orlando actually has great restaurants Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation