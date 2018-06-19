Accused domestic abuser XXXTentacion was shot and killed in South Florida last night

click image
Controversial rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed Monday outside of a motorcycle shop in South Florida.
The Broward County Sheriff's Office
says the rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was gunned down after leaving RIVA Motorsports in Pompano Beach shortly before 4 p.m.
Onfroy was approached by two armed suspects while in his black BMW. At least one suspect fired into the car, hitting the 20-year-old rapper. The suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV, according to the Sheriff's Office. Detectives say the shooting appears to be a possible robbery.
Onfroy was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
While XXXTentacion's musical career was catapulting him to fame after his breakout single "Look at Me!" debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, his life was also tangled with criminal charges of domestic abuse and assault.
The rapper was currently on house arrest at his $1.4 million Parkland home awaiting trial for multiple charges, including domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman. In a lengthy Miami New Times
profile worth reading, an ex-girlfriend accused XXXTentacion of smacking her in the face, holding her underwater and threatening to shove a barbecue fork into her vagina. In 2016 interview, he described how he beat up a cellmate in juvenile detention. After calling his cellmate a "faggot," Onfroy told the hip-hop podcast "No Jumper," he beat him and smeared the boy's blood on his face.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the rapper's killing to call Broward Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493-TIPS.
