Bite30 concludes with the culinary blowout Bite Night at the Orchid Garden

click to enlarge Photo by Leanne Leuterio

Drum roll, please, for the grand finale of Bite30 and the official premiere of2018, Bite Night! This evening will be full of food tastings and white aprons, open for everyone in the house to enjoy. Some of the city’s top chefs and restaurants serve up bite-size samples of their best meals, and making the night even more scrumptious, an open bar will be available, as well as live entertainment and silent auctions with proceeds going to Edible Education Experience. Wear your best cocktail attire and come ready for some of Orlando’s best … well, bites.Here's a list of participating restaurants with links to our reviews if applicable:Castle HotelSugar SowAndy's Frozen CustardMaxine's on ShinePublix Aprons7-10 p.m. Monday, June 25 | The Orchid Garden, 122 W. Church St. | bitenightorlando.com | $45-$70