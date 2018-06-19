Tip Jar

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Bite30 concludes with the culinary blowout Bite Night at the Orchid Garden

Posted By on Tue, Jun 19, 2018 at 4:19 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY LEANNE LEUTERIO
  • Photo by Leanne Leuterio
Drum roll, please, for the grand finale of Bite30 and the official premiere of Bite Magazine 2018, Bite Night! This evening will be full of food tastings and white aprons, open for everyone in the house to enjoy. Some of the city’s top chefs and restaurants serve up bite-size samples of their best meals, and making the night even more scrumptious, an open bar will be available, as well as live entertainment and silent auctions with proceeds going to Edible Education Experience. Wear your best cocktail attire and come ready for some of Orlando’s best … well, bites.

Here's a list of participating restaurants with links to our reviews if applicable:
Glass Knife
Tartine
Pizzeria Roberti
Orlando Meats
El Buda
Four Rebels
Stir
Devine Wine & Grill
Castle Hotel
Sugar Sow
Andy's Frozen Custard
Stubborn Mule
RusTeak
Urbain40
Maxine's on Shine
Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen
Hunger Street Tacos
Publix Aprons

7-10 p.m. Monday, June 25 | The Orchid Garden, 122 W. Church St. | bitenightorlando.com | $45-$70

