Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Bill Nelson to tour South Florida facility holding roughly 1,000 migrant children

Posted By on Tue, Jun 19, 2018 at 10:11 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA U.S. NAVY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via U.S. Navy/Wikimedia Commons
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson will be touring a Homestead facility Tuesday where an estimated 1,000 undocumented migrant children are being held by the Trump administration.

As first reported by the Miami New Times, the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children was reopened under the Trump administration recently. Previously, the Obama administration used the compound to house unaccompanied migrant children – the average stay was about a month.


But it's currently unclear whether the children being detained in Homestead are just unaccompanied minors who entered the country without their parents or also children who were taken from their families under the Trump administration's new "zero-tolerance" policy. The policy forcefully separates undocumented immigrant families who are detained – nearly 2,000 minors were separated from their adult guardians between April 19 and the end of May, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

click to enlarge The Homestead compound for migrant children in 2016. - PHOTO VIA U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
  • Photo via U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  • The Homestead compound for migrant children in 2016.
The Trump administration has been widely condemned after U.S. Customs and Border Protection released videos and photos showing children and adults held in cages and sleeping on mattresses on the floor at a Texas immigration processing center.

