Stonewall’s avant drag night, Black Haüs Creature Feature, throws an immersive event this weekend. The underwater theme may remind you of the Enchantment Under the Sea Dance, but Marty McFly didn’t have a drag cabaret or half-price drinks all night.10 p.m. Tuesday; Stonewall Bar, 741 W. Church St.; free; stonewallorlando.com