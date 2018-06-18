Here's an extremely satisfying video of a massive implosion at a Florida power plant

The 464-foot-high towers majestically became nothing but piles of dust after 30 years of standing tall in St. Johns River Power Park. Locals gathered near the site to watch the iconic towers crumble.
This demolition marks the complete closing of the power park, prompted by leaders from JEA, a Jacksonville-based electric utility company, and FPL, Florida Power & Light. These are the same entities that pulled together to fund the coal-powered plant in the 1980s.
Now, with cheaper natural gas and renewable energy sources available, it was decided that the plant is no longer needed in the city.
The FPL shares the same views about the nearby Cedar Bay Generating Plant and plans to demolish that plant in the near future. Hopefully, that demolition will be just as satisfying.