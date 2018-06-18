The Heard

Monday, June 18, 2018

The Heard

Alice in Chains is coming to Orlando this fall

Posted By on Mon, Jun 18, 2018 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ALICE IN CHAINS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Alice in Chains/Facebook
If you're still religiously playing "Them Bones" on Guitar Hero, turn the damn thing off and experience the real thing live in concert.

Alternative grunge-metal legends Alice in Chains are bringing their headlining world tour to Hard Rock Live on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets run between $49-$100 and will go on sale Friday, June 22. They have two other Florida dates at the St. Augustine Amphitheater on Oct. 26 and Hard Rock Events Center on Oct. 28 in Hollywood.

The tour fuels anticipation for the rockers' sixth album, which is yet to be titled but reportedly due sometime this summer. The band dropped "The One You Know" in May, their first single in five years.

Alice in Chains lost their original lead vocalist Layne Staley in 2002 and bassist Mike Starr in 2011. Legendary Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy Osbourne put Alice in Chains' debut album Facelift on his "10 Favorite Metal Albums" list.

