Pop-up regulars Bangrak, Swine & Sons and Papa Llama convene at Redlight Redlight this weekend to pay tribute to the recently departed Anthony Bourdain. Bangrak plans a menu consisting of dishes featured on some of Bourdain’s shows when he traveled to Thailand. Each purveyor is donating $1 per dish sold to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. So raise a glass – and a fork.6 p.m. Saturday; Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive; free; redlightredlightbeerparlour.com