That new nighttime show Universal Orlando accidentally leaked was just confirmed and will debut this summer

click to enlarge Photo via Universal Orlando

Remember when Universal accidentally leaked concept art and details for their new nighttime show? Well, now it's official.It turns out the post was authentic because "Universal Orlando's Cinematic Celebration" is launching this summer, according to a release from Universal Orlando Resort.Described as "an epic cinema under the stars" – that was actually part of the "leaked" name – the show will project moments fromandon panoramic water screens with the help of pyrotechnics right in the middle of the theme park's lagoon.Universal is also planning on using the Central Park area of Universal Studios to build a permanent viewing area for the show.An official date for the debut show has not been released yet.