That new nighttime show Universal Orlando accidentally leaked was just confirmed and will debut this summer
By Paola Perez
on Fri, Jun 15, 2018 at 12:09 PM
Remember when Universal accidentally leaked concept art and details
for their new nighttime show? Well, now it's official.
It turns out the post was authentic because "Universal Orlando's Cinematic Celebration" is launching this summer, according to a release from Universal Orlando Resort.
Described as "an epic cinema under the stars" – that was actually part of the "leaked" name – the show will project moments from Harry Potter, Jurassic World, The Fast & the Furious
and Despicable Me
on panoramic water screens with the help of pyrotechnics right in the middle of the theme park's lagoon.
Universal is also planning on using the Central Park area of Universal Studios to build a permanent viewing area for the show.
An official date for the debut show has not been released yet.
