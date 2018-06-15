Teens convicted in Winter Park beating death sentenced to juvenile corrections

Two teenagers convicted in the fatal beating of a Winter Park High School student will avoid adult prison and serve their sentences at a juvenile facility, WESH 2
reports.
Jesse Sutherland and Simeon Hall, both 16, were found guilty by a jury in May of manslaughter and battery charges in the death of Roger Trindade.
Roger, 15, had recently moved from Brazil with his family and was enrolled at Winter Park High School. In October 2016, Roger was hanging out with a friend on Park Avenue near Central Park when another group of teen boys began to pick on them. One of the boys called Jesse and Simeon, who confronted Roger and his friend, asking them if they wanted to fight.
Prosecutors say Simeon first punched Roger's friend and then Jesse punched Roger. The 15-year-old fell to the ground and was later found unconscious. The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office concluded the teen's death was a homicide as a result of blunt force trauma that led to bleeding in his brain.
A judge ruled Friday that the two teenagers would receive juvenile sanctions instead of sentencing them to prison. WESH
reports the judge will make her ultimate decision on their sentencing in July after a final review from the Department of Juvenile Justice.
