Southern Fried Sunday throws a Father's Day party that your dad might actually like

Dad music: It doesn’t have to suck. This Father’s Day, long-running monthly alt-country showcase Southern Fried Sunday attempts to prove that with a slate of bands that your dad would love. Garrett Klahn – former singer for ’90s emo touchstone Texas Is the Reason – plays a solo set. Have Gun, Will Travel – whose 2015 album Science From an Easy Chair
remains one of the best Americana albums to come out of Florida – makes the drive over from Tampa. North Texas country traditionalists Urban Pioneers create songs that hearken back to pre-Opry backwoods barn dances. Rounding out the lineup is local Southern rock standout Prison Wine. As always, barbecue from Up in Smoke is available for purchase at the show, but what your dad would really like is for you to buy him a beer.
with Garrett Klahn, Have Gun, Will Travel, Urban Pioneers, Prison Wine | Sunday, 6 p.m. | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $10
