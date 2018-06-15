RumFest takes over Wall Street Plaza this weekend for a day of tropical debauchery

click to enlarge
For the 14th straight year, RumFest takes over Wall Street Plaza with unlimited sampling of more than 20 different drinks. Brand ambassadors from the likes of Bacardi, Captain Morgan and Kraken are on hand to teach you a little about rum, and the outdoor stage features live reggae from bands like Hor!zen. It’s probably going to be a hot afternoon, so the $15 upgrade to VIP may be worth it just for access to the air-conditioned Monkey Bar lounge.
5-9 p.m. Saturday; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; $20-$40; wallstplaza.net
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.