Friday, June 15, 2018

RumFest takes over Wall Street Plaza this weekend for a day of tropical debauchery

Posted By on Fri, Jun 15, 2018 at 8:51 AM

For the 14th straight year, RumFest takes over Wall Street Plaza with unlimited sampling of more than 20 different drinks. Brand ambassadors from the likes of Bacardi, Captain Morgan and Kraken are on hand to teach you a little about rum, and the outdoor stage features live reggae from bands like Hor!zen. It’s probably going to be a hot afternoon, so the $15 upgrade to VIP may be worth it just for access to the air-conditioned Monkey Bar lounge.

5-9 p.m. Saturday; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; $20-$40; wallstplaza.net

