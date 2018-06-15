Rosen Centre teams up with Sweetwater Brewing for Harry's Brewmaster Series

click to enlarge
Harry’s Poolside Bar & Grill at the Rosen Centre hotel brings its lauded Brewmaster series back this week. Chef Tello Luna pairs a six-course meal with selected beers from Georgia’s Sweetwater Brewing Company. Courses include roasted halibut, lamb ravioli and berry bread pudding, while the beer menu features Belgian Rose Ale, Goin’ Coastal pineapple IPA and Cabium American Wild Ale.
6:30 p.m. Friday; Harry’s Poolside Bar & Grill, Rosen Centre, 9840 International Drive; $55; harryspoolside.com
