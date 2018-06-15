Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 15, 2018

Tip Jar

Rosen Centre teams up with Sweetwater Brewing for Harry's Brewmaster Series

Posted By on Fri, Jun 15, 2018 at 8:51 AM

click to enlarge gal_harrys_poolside.jpg
Harry’s Poolside Bar & Grill at the Rosen Centre hotel brings its lauded Brewmaster series back this week. Chef Tello Luna pairs a six-course meal with selected beers from Georgia’s Sweetwater Brewing Company. Courses include roasted halibut, lamb ravioli and berry bread pudding, while the beer menu features Belgian Rose Ale, Goin’ Coastal pineapple IPA and Cabium American Wild Ale.

6:30 p.m. Friday; Harry’s Poolside Bar & Grill, Rosen Centre, 9840 International Drive; $55; harryspoolside.com

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Location Details Rosen Centre Hotel
9840 International Drive
West
Orlando, FL
(354) 984-0
Hotel
Map
Event Details Harry’s Brewmaster Series
@ Rosen Centre Hotel
9840 International Drive
West
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., June 15, 6:30 p.m.
407-603-2964
Price: $55
Events and Holiday
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Harry’s Brewmaster Series @ Rosen Centre Hotel

    • Fri., June 15, 6:30 p.m. $55

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The derailed Daytona Beach rollercoaster that injured six people passed an inspection that same day Read More

  2. Teens convicted in Winter Park beating death sentenced to juvenile corrections Read More

  3. Stormy Daniels' lawyer is suing a UCF fraternity over alleged 'revenge porn' Read More

  4. That new nighttime show Universal Orlando accidentally leaked was just confirmed and will debut this summer Read More

  5. A Florida man landed himself in jail after threatening to shoot up Disney World Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation