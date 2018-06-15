Bloggytown

Friday, June 15, 2018

Orlando City SC just fired head coach Jason Kreis

Posted By on Fri, Jun 15, 2018 at 4:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO CITY
  • Photo via Orlando City
Orlando City is parting ways with head coach Jason Kreis, effective immediately, according to a statement from the club.

Following a six-game losing streak, Orlando City and Kreis agreed to part ways Friday. Assistant coaches CJ Brown and Miles Joseph have also left the soccer club "by mutual agreement."

In the meantime, the team will be led by assistant coach Bobby Murphy while the search for a new head coach begins.

"This is a very difficult decision to take, but sometimes in sports we must make tough decisions with the best future of the organization in mind," said Orlando City SC CEO Alex Leitão in a statement. "I have enormous respect for Jason and the work his team did in Orlando. He arrived in a difficult moment and is leaving with a legacy of respect and professionalism. Now is the time to look forward, keep our heads high and continue pushing toward the many goals we set this season."

Kreis joined Orlando City in July 2016. His leadership was marked a 21-29-14 Major League Soccer record. However, the team has lost six straight games, and is currently stuck at last place in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

