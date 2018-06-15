Noise legends To Live and Shave in L.A. reunite at Iron Cow

click to enlarge
Tom Smith (formerly of Pussy Galore and Peach of Immortality) and Rat Bastard are probably as close as the noise world will get to a Plant/Page or a Lennon/ McCartney kinda dynamic. Their oft-fractious – though with a dense core of love and admiration – on-off creative marriage has produced some of the most volcanic performances in the history of harsh-avant music. For a 25th (!!) anniversary North American run, TLASILA will be playing not one but two shows in the City Beautiful. The first is an early show at the Gallery at Avalon Island put on by their running buddy Pat Greene. But we’re floored by the second, a sure to be hair-raising gig at Iron Cow in the company of a resurrected Obliterati and south Florida’s Permanent Makeup. Heavy days.
with Permanent Makeup, Obliterati | Sunday, 9 p.m. | Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St. | ironcowcafe.business.site
| $7
