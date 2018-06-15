Friday, June 15, 2018
Kesha announces a 'Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride' cruise sailing out of Tampa
Pop-star Kesha
has just jumped into the budding "music festivals at sea" arena with the announcement of her Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride
cruise sailing out of Central Florida early next year.
The 2,300 lucky fans/passengers will be able to check out an (honestly) incredible musical lineup including
Betty Who, Superfruit, Jonathan Van Ness, Wrabel and Big Freedia.
Kesha's Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride
sails out from Tampa on Feb. 27, 2019, to the Bahamas. More reservation info here.
