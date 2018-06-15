The Heard

Friday, June 15, 2018

Kesha announces a 'Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride' cruise sailing out of Tampa

Posted By on Fri, Jun 15, 2018 at 3:02 PM

  • Photo via Kesha/Facebook
Pop-star Kesha has just jumped into the budding "music festivals at sea" arena with the announcement of her Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride cruise sailing out of Central Florida early next year.

The 2,300 lucky fans/passengers will be able to check out an (honestly) incredible musical lineup including Betty Who, Superfruit, Jonathan Van Ness, Wrabel and Big Freedia.

Kesha's Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride sails out from Tampa on Feb. 27, 2019, to the Bahamas. More reservation info here.
