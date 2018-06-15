The Gist

Friday, June 15, 2018

Hourglass Brewing hosts a market for oddities and curiosities

Posted By on Fri, Jun 15, 2018 at 6:00 AM

Oddities dealers and artists from all over Florida come together to bring one-of-a-kind bone art, taxidermy, wet specimens, antiques, jewelry and more to Central Florida. Grab a craft beer and stroll through the market for an experience unlike any other, with the opportunity to speak with vendors and purchase some unique collectibles. There will also be food on site, including some from neighboring Wako Taco.

1-6 p.m. Saturday, June 16 | Hourglass Brewery, 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood | 407-262-0056 | hourglassbrewing.com | free

