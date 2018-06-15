Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen get personal for AC2 at the Dr. Phillips Center

click to enlarge
Thank God Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s attempt at a blind date failed miserably. Back in the ’90s, before either one was easily recognizable on the street, they tried to go out – but Cohen ruined it when he asked about Cooper’s famous mother, heiress Gloria Vanderbilt. While they didn’t end up dating, the two did become best friends and decades later, they have a lot to talk about. The Emmy Award-winning CNN anchor and the executive producer of the late-night talk show Watch What Happens: Live
are coming to Orlando this weekend for some freewheeling banter in front of hundreds at the Dr. Phillips Center. Get ready to break down that infamous date, dive into Cooper’s recent interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels and hear a random celebrity sighting story from Cohen.
8 p.m. Saturday, June 16 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org
| $64.75-$355.25
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.