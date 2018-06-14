Bloggytown

Thursday, June 14, 2018

Spirit announces expansion of domestic, international flights from Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Jun 14, 2018 at 4:36 PM

Spirit Airlines announced Thursday an expansion of international and domestic flight service from Orlando International Airport (MCO) starting this fall.

This growth will offer 11 new destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as three new locations in the U.S., becoming one of the the company's largest expansions, according to a news release.

Spirit will now offer nonstop service to 38 destinations from MCO with up to 49 daily flights total.

"We have been proud to serve Orlando for 25 years, and after more than doubling service last year, we are so proud to be expanding there yet again," said Bob Fornaro, Spirit’s CEO, in a statement. "Orlando is now one of our largest markets, and we have no plans on stopping our growth."

The first flights out of Orlando with this expansion will be on Oct. 4 heading to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico; Guatemala City, Guatemala; Panama City, Panama; and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

New flights will launch through October to November, including domestic flights to South Carolina and North Carolina, as well as international destinations like Colombia, Honduras, Costa Rica and El Salvador.

MCO is the busiest airport in the state, as well as the 11th busiest in the nation.

