Thursday, June 14, 2018

Simple Minds won't forget about Orlando this November

Posted By on Thu, Jun 14, 2018 at 12:55 PM

New wave hitmakers and prom heart-melters - though with an experimental edge - Simple Minds have announced a North American tour set for later this year, and they will be playing Orlando!

The Scottish band's "Walk Between Worlds Tour" (named after their 18th and newest album) promises two full sets on the night, with new material and all of the hits.

Simple Minds headline the Hard Rock Live on Sunday, November 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $43.


