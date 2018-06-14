Thursday, June 14, 2018
Simple Minds won't forget about Orlando this November
New wave hitmakers and prom heart-melters
- though with an experimental edge - Simple Minds
have announced a North American tour set for later this year, and they will be playing Orlando!
The Scottish band's "Walk Between Worlds Tour" (named after their 18th and newest album
) promises two full sets on the night, with new material and all of the hits.
Simple Minds headline the Hard Rock Live
on Sunday, November 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $43.
