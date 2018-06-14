Rüfüs Du Sol set to DJ their own afterparty at Celine

click to enlarge
California has been a source of inspiration for lots of artists throughout history, and Australian trio Rüfüs Du Sol are no exception. Formerly named Rufus, the electro-dance aficionados have been living in Los Angeles while working on their highly anticipated third album, which follows two platinum-certified releases. Their Coachella 2016 performance, combined with their sophomore record, Bloom, fueled more fire into their worldwide rise to stardom. And although their headlining gig at the Plaza Live has sold out, you can still get tickets to the afterparty at Celine, where the trio will be DJing late into the night.
9 p.m. Friday, June 15 | Celine, 22 S. Magnolia Ave. | 407-766-3051 | celineorlando.com
| $20
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.