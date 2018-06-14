Thursday, June 14, 2018
Pizza Bruno and Cask & Larder plan Tuesday tap takeover in honor of Anthony Bourdain
By Larissa Hamblin
on Thu, Jun 14, 2018 at 2:03 PM
Cask & Larder will team up with Pizza Bruno for a "tap takeover" in honor of the late Anthony Bourdain.
On Tuesday, June 19, the two businesses will hold the special pop-up at Pizza Bruno and donate 10 percent of the proceeds to the National Suicide Prevention Line in memory of the world-renowned chef.
The event will feature four new seasonal releases from Cask & Larder, including Foxtail Coffee Blonde, WildcatRye Pale Ale, Hurricane Bill IPA and Good Neighbor Belgian Tripel.
Each of these beers will be paired with a Chef Bruno creation for the evening. The hand-selected dishes for the special menu will be a Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza, Wood Roasted Oysters and Zellwood Corn Spoon Bread.
The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is open to all.
