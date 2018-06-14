Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 14, 2018

Bloggytown

Frito, the tiny Florida seahorse, made a full recovery and was released

Posted By on Thu, Jun 14, 2018 at 2:07 PM

click image PHOTO BY CLEARWATER MARINE AQUARIUM
  • Photo by Clearwater Marine Aquarium
Frito, the seahorse that was rescued after surviving a near-death experience, experienced not only rehabilitation but stardom.

A snorkeler found her wrapped in fishing line off the coast of Redington Shores, according to Clearwater Marine Aquarium. On Sunday, she was brought to the marine center where the live stream started and viewers tuned in everywhere.

Hundreds watched the tiny creature being nurtured back to health and swimming around the tank. The marine experts who rehabilitated her spoke to guests about the danger of loose fishing wire and the dangerous effect it has on wildlife.

On Thursday, Frito was released back into the water after making a full recovery.

This is the smallest rescue yet for the aquarium, though the center has saved two other seahorses: Funyun and Cheeto, a bright orange seahorse. Frito received her name because, well, look at her: Her brown coloring and curling body do resemble the well-known chip.

The aquarium is also home to the famous dolphin Winter, who lost her tail and was featured in her very own movie, Dolphin Tale.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. GoFundMe set up for Orlando Police officer shot in standoff Read More

  2. Disney passholders can now bring friends for 50 percent off Read More

  3. Florida has had 51 mass shootings since Pulse Read More

  4. Two Florida sandhill cranes were dancing to an Ed Sheeran song Read More

  5. 10 Father's Day deals happening in Orlando this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation