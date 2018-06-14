Bloggytown

Thursday, June 14, 2018

Bloggytown

Coaches killed in Parkland shooting will receive an award at ESPY

Posted By on Thu, Jun 14, 2018 at 4:45 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA
Three coaches who were killed in the Parkland high school shooting will be honored at ESPY by posthumously receiving the "Best Coach Award."

On July 18, family members of Aaron Feis, Chris Hixon and Scott Beigel will receive the awards on behalf of the victims, ESPN announced. The men are being honored for "their immeasurable bravery in the face of danger and for their ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives of countless students," according to Alison Overholt, vice president and editor-in-chief of ESPN The Magazine.

Although this award has only ever been given to coaches for their performance on the field, the ESPY will stray from tradition and honor the men who showed their bravery in the classroom.

The award show will air five months after the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students and faculty members were killed.

Since the shooting, survivors held March for Our Lives, an event that gathered hundreds of thousands across the nation to fight for gun reform, as well as multiple "die-in" demonstrations to fight for gun reform.

