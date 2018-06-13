Sanford's Alive After 5 series devotes itself to Blues, Brews and BBQ this week

click to enlarge
Hit the streets of Downtown Sanford to enjoy Blues, Brews and BBQ, an event from the city’s Alive After 5 series of street festivals. Guests will be able to taste and judge the array of barbecue samples by some of Sanford’s best chefs – including those of Shantell’s, Buster’s Bistro and the Smiling Bison – while sipping on beer from Sanford Brewing Company. You’ll also be treated to a show from soul powerhouse the Legendary JC’s. Tickets are limited to 200 attendees for the barbecue sampling, so getting them in advance is encouraged. With a pass, participants will receive a ballot, as well as a map to navigate the area.
5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 14 | Downtown Sanford, East First Street and Sanford Avenue | sanford365.com
| free-$15
