Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Sanford's Alive After 5 series devotes itself to Blues, Brews and BBQ this week

Posted By on Wed, Jun 13, 2018 at 9:23 AM

click to enlarge gal_blues_brews_bbqs_adobestock_180508300.jpeg.jpg
Hit the streets of Downtown Sanford to enjoy Blues, Brews and BBQ, an event from the city’s Alive After 5 series of street festivals. Guests will be able to taste and judge the array of barbecue samples by some of Sanford’s best chefs – including those of Shantell’s, Buster’s Bistro and the Smiling Bison – while sipping on beer from Sanford Brewing Company. You’ll also be treated to a show from soul powerhouse the Legendary JC’s. Tickets are limited to 200 attendees for the barbecue sampling, so getting them in advance is encouraged. With a pass, participants will receive a ballot, as well as a map to navigate the area.

5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 14 | Downtown Sanford, East First Street and Sanford Avenue | sanford365.com | free-$15

