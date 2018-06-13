Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Bloggytown

GoFundMe set up for Orlando Police officer shot in standoff

Posted By on Wed, Jun 13, 2018 at 3:56 PM

click image PHOTO VIA ORLANDO POLICE/TWITTER
A GoFundMe account has been created for the Orlando Police officer who remains in a coma after being shot in the head during a standoff this week.

Officer Kevin Valencia was one of several officers who responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday night at Westbrook Apartments on Eaglesmere Drive near Universal Orlando. A woman told officers that her boyfriend, 35-year-old Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr., had battered her.

Authorities say that when officers went to confront Lindsey, the man shot Valencia and later barricaded himself in the apartment with the woman's four children. For almost a day, police tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender from Lindsey as he held the children hostage. Around 9 p.m., A SWAT team discovered Lindsey had shot and killed Irayan, 12; Lillia, 10; Aidan, 6; and Dove, 1, before killing himself. Lindsey was reportedly the father of the two youngest children.

Valencia was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he had surgery. The officer remained in critical condition Wednesday, according to
trauma surgeon Chadwick Smith.

"He faces a long recovery," Smith said at a press conference at ORMC.

Valencia and his wife have two small children, according to the GoFundMe set up by the Orlando Police Heroes Foundation. The fund, which is asking for $50,000, will go to helping the family with "short-term and long-term expenses while he fights to recover from these devastating injuries."

So far, the GoFundMe for Valencia has raised almost $22,500. If you would like to donate to the fund, click here.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida has had 51 mass shootings since Pulse Read More

  2. Disney donates to almost everyone, including nearly $1 million to 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam Read More

  3. A reminder that everyone gets free Taco Bell today, bless up Read More

  4. Two Florida sandhill cranes were dancing to an Ed Sheeran song Read More

  5. Disney passholders can now bring friends for 50 percent off Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation