Disney passholders can now bring friends for 50 percent off
By Megan Scavo
Walt Disney World passholders can now hook up their friends with a magical day at the parks.
From now until June 29, anyone with a Gold, Platinum, Platinum Plus or Premier Pass can bring friends for 50 percent off each ticket. That comes down to only $79 for a Park Hopper pass plus tax – nearly $100 in savings.
The Bring-a-Friend
offer is only available at park ticket offices with a valid Walt Disney World annual pass card and photo ID. Passholders can buy up to six tickets at the discount price, and the tickets must be used on the day of purchase.
Time to squad up and hit the international streets of Epcot or cruise on the Kilimanjaro Safaris in Animal Kingdom.
