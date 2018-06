A reminder that everyone gets free Taco Bell today, bless up

click to enlarge Photo via Taco Bell

Due to the Golden State Warriors' NBA finals victory, Taco Bell is hooking everyone up with a free taco today.Taco Bell promised to give away free tacos if a road team defeated a home team during the finals, and the company announced on Twitter that they are keeping that promise.Now everyone can score one Doritos Locos taco today between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m at any Taco Bell location.There are more than 20 locations in the Orlando area where locals can score their free taco. No purchase is necessary.We are all winners today. Live Más.