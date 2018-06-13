Wednesday, June 13, 2018
A reminder that everyone gets free Taco Bell today, bless up
By Megan Scavo
on Wed, Jun 13, 2018 at 11:06 AM
Due to the Golden State Warriors' NBA finals victory, Taco Bell is hooking everyone up with a free taco today.
Taco Bell promised to give away free tacos if a road team defeated a home team during the finals, and the company announced on Twitter
that they are keeping that promise.
Now everyone can score one Doritos Locos taco today between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m at any Taco Bell location.
There are more than 20 locations in the Orlando area
where locals can score their free taco. No purchase is necessary.
We are all winners today. Live Más.
