Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Tip Jar

A reminder that everyone gets free Taco Bell today, bless up

Posted By on Wed, Jun 13, 2018 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TACO BELL
  • Photo via Taco Bell
Due to the Golden State Warriors' NBA finals victory, Taco Bell is hooking everyone up with a free taco today.

Taco Bell promised to give away free tacos if a road team defeated a home team during the finals, and the company announced on Twitter that they are keeping that promise.

Now everyone can score one Doritos Locos taco today between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m at any Taco Bell location.

There are more than 20 locations in the Orlando area where locals can score their free taco. No purchase is necessary.

We are all winners today. Live Más.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida has had 51 mass shootings since Pulse Read More

  2. GoFundMe created for mother of 4 children killed in Orlando hostage standoff Read More

  3. Here's every major new attraction opening at Florida's theme parks this year Read More

  4. Two years later, Florida Gov. Rick Scott finally wears a Pulse ribbon Read More

  5. A lobbying group funded almost entirely by Publix just gave $100K to 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation