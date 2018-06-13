Bloggytown

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

10 Father's Day deals happening in Orlando this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jun 13, 2018 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DRIVE SHACK/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Drive Shack/Facebook
Father's Day weekend in O-town is full of deals for you and pops. Here are a few Orlando-area discounts for your dad on his special day.

– ICON Orlando: The I-Drive attraction, formerly known as the Orlando Eye, will offer a capsule for four including craft beer flights with Orange County Brewers selections, a soda float bar for the kiddos and tailgate games on site for $139 plus tax. The offer is good Friday through Sunday. Children under 3 ride for free.

– The Ritz-Carlton Orlando: The luxury hotel in Grande Lakes will be hosting a Father's Day Feast at its popular farm-to-table restaurant, Highball & Harvest, from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. A craft beer bar, seafood and variety of meat selections will steal the show. The brunch is $99 per adult and $40 per child (12 and under).

– The Crayola Experience: Located in the Florida Mall, this crayon brand's attraction makes for the perfect date for Orlando fathers and their young children. Dads get free admission on Father's Day with the purchase of either a $23.99 children's ticket at the door or $20.99 ticket online. Children under 3 are free.

– Drive Shack: The Top Golf competitor is offering great Father's Day deals for anyone wanting to hit the driving range with dad this weekend. Father's Day clinics will be held Friday through Sunday at $75 for dads and $95 for each guest (limit 2), including free memberships for those attending, a 90-minute swing + learn session and a Father's Day gift.

– Tapa Toro: A pig roast perfect for dad will be held at the I-Drive resto Tapa Toro for only $28 a person on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. The three-course meal will also offer live entertainment and a complimentary 20 ounce beer, bourbon tasting and cigar lounge while supplies last.

– Pharmacy Orlando: If dad is competitive, treat him to the "Chopped" challenge at the Pharmacy Restaurant in Waterford Lakes on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The challenge is inspired by the Food Network show "Chopped" and will include a competition between teams of 6 who must makes meals out of a mystery basket of ingredients. The event is $60 per person.

– Black Hammock Airboat Rides: On Sunday, dad can enjoy a free airboat ride at Black Hammock Airboat Rides along with 3 guests ($27.95 per guest). The rides will be held at 10 a.m., noon, and 1:30 p.m. If dad is outdoorsy, this option is the one to pick.

– Orange County Regional History Center: If dad is a history lover, head to the Orange County Regional History Center at 5 p.m. on Sunday and he will get free admission. Tickets are $8 for additional adults, $6 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 4.

– Taverna Opa: Dads eat free at the popular Greek spot Taverna Opa on Sunday starting at noon. The family-style menu for four will offer delicious Greek eats, and live entertainment will be provided.

– The Winghouse Bar + Grill: Treat dad to all-you-can-eat wings for $15.99 at The Winghouse Bar + Grill on Sunday starting at 11 a.m. He can choose from original or buffalo wings. Nothing's better than wings, beer and dad time on Father's Day. 

