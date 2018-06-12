'Jurassic World' kid suites now available at Universal's Loews Royal Pacific resort

click to enlarge
Photo via Universal Studios
Kids now have the opportunity to sleep in their own Jurassic World
at a new dino-themed suite located in Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando.
Today, in honor of the theatrical release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,
Universal announced the new dinosaur-themed rooms, that come outfitted with a mural behind the beds of a jungle terrain and the bed themselves are designed to resemble the gyro-sphere featured in the films. Even the bedding is meant to resemble test tubes used to create new species of dinosaurs.
Photo via Universal Studios
To enter the suite, guests will use the raptor enclosure-themed door that opens from the parents room.. There will be no access into the hallways from the children's rooms for safety reasons.
Photo via Universal Studios
The suite can accomodate up to five guests with one king bed, two twin beds and a rollaway bed.
Guests of the suite will be given a complimentary Universal Express Unlimited two-park pass upon arrival that allows them to skip ride lines at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, excluding Volcano Bay.
Suites, which run close to $400 a night, are currently available and can be reserved online
.
Photo via Universal Studios
Universal Orlando currently has a BOGO ticket
deal until July 31. Visitors will even be able to see Blue
, the raptor in Jurassic World
, that was recently brought to Islands of Adventure in celebration of the newly released film.
