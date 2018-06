'Jurassic World' kid suites now available at Universal's Loews Royal Pacific resort

click to enlarge Photo via Universal Studios

Kids now have the opportunity to sleep in their ownat a new dino-themed suite located in Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando.Today, in honor of the theatrical release ofUniversal announced the new dinosaur-themed rooms, that come outfitted with a mural behind the beds of a jungle terrain and the bed themselves are designed to resemble the gyro-sphere featured in the films. Even the bedding is meant to resemble test tubes used to create new species of dinosaurs.To enter the suite, guests will use the raptor enclosure-themed door that opens from the parents room.. There will be no access into the hallways from the children's rooms for safety reasons.The suite can accomodate up to five guests with one king bed, two twin beds and a rollaway bed.Guests of the suite will be given a complimentary Universal Express Unlimited two-park pass upon arrival that allows them to skip ride lines at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, excluding Volcano Bay.Suites, which run close to $400 a night, are currently available and can be reserved online Universal Orlando currently has a BOGO ticket deal until July 31. Visitors will even be able to see Blue , the raptor in, that was recently brought to Islands of Adventure in celebration of the newly released film.