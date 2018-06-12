The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

The Gist

'Jurassic World' kid suites now available at Universal's Loews Royal Pacific resort

Posted By on Tue, Jun 12, 2018 at 12:44 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL STUDIOS
  • Photo via Universal Studios
Kids now have the opportunity to sleep in their own Jurassic World at a new dino-themed suite located in Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando.

Today, in honor of the theatrical release of Jurassic World: Fallen  Kingdom, Universal announced the new dinosaur-themed rooms, that come outfitted with a mural behind the beds of a jungle terrain and the bed themselves are designed to resemble the gyro-sphere featured in the films. Even the bedding is meant to resemble test tubes used to create new species of dinosaurs.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL STUDIOS
  • Photo via Universal Studios

To enter the suite, guests will use the raptor enclosure-themed door that opens from the parents room.. There will be no access into the hallways from the children's rooms for safety reasons.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL STUDIOS
  • Photo via Universal Studios

The suite can accomodate up to five guests with one king bed, two twin beds and a rollaway bed.

Guests of the suite will be given a complimentary Universal Express Unlimited two-park pass upon arrival that allows them to skip ride lines at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, excluding Volcano Bay.

Suites, which run close to $400 a night, are currently available and can be reserved online.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL STUDIOS
  • Photo via Universal Studios

Universal Orlando currently has a BOGO ticket deal until July 31. Visitors will even be able to see Blue, the raptor in Jurassic World, that was recently brought to Islands of Adventure in celebration of the newly released film.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. GoFundMe created for mother of 4 children killed in Orlando hostage standoff Read More

  2. Gunman kills 4 children, himself after day-long standoff with Orlando Police Read More

  3. Florida has had 51 mass shootings since Pulse Read More

  4. Two years later, Florida Gov. Rick Scott finally wears a Pulse ribbon Read More

  5. These are the 10 most affordable cities in Florida, and none of them are near Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation