The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

The Gist

Disney debuts two new zebra foals at Animal Kingdom

Posted By on Tue, Jun 12, 2018 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
Two new Grevy's zebra foals can now be seen roaming around Disney's Animal Kingdom.

The two foals, Youka and Zalika, were born within the past couple of months and share striking similarities with their mothers, not only in their stripe pattern but in their behavior and demeanor, according to Disney.

Laylee's foal, Youka, is much more outgoing and curious than Zalika, Zuri's foal, which are learned behaviors.

The stripy new additions can be found at the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail.

Grevy's are the currently the most endangered zebra species and have historically inhabited the semi-arid scrublands and plains of East Africa, according to the African Wildlife Foundation. Habitat loss and being hunted for their skins, as well as being used for food and medicine, have led to their dwindling numbers. Grazing and competition for water has also made it difficult for the foals to survive.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. GoFundMe created for mother of 4 children killed in Orlando hostage standoff Read More

  2. Gunman kills 4 children, himself after day-long standoff with Orlando Police Read More

  3. Florida has had 51 mass shootings since Pulse Read More

  4. These are the 10 most affordable cities in Florida, and none of them are near Orlando Read More

  5. Two years later, Florida Gov. Rick Scott finally wears a Pulse ribbon Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation