The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

The Heard

Alkaline Trio to play Orlando this summer

Posted By on Tue, Jun 12, 2018 at 2:09 PM

click image PHOTO VIA TICKETMASTER/ALKALINE TRIO
  • Photo via Ticketmaster/Alkaline Trio
Chicago pop-punk vets  Alkaline Trio have announced an extensive North American comeback tour set to begin in late summer this year and, as of this writing, the sole Florida date will be in Orlando.

Alkaline Trio Matt Skiba's musical attentions have been divided of late, in his other role as the replacement for Tom DeLonge in Blink 182, but the band will be back for the summer and autumn at the very least.

Alkaline Trio play the House of Blues with Together Pangea on Sunday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 14.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. GoFundMe created for mother of 4 children killed in Orlando hostage standoff Read More

  2. Gunman kills 4 children, himself after day-long standoff with Orlando Police Read More

  3. Florida has had 51 mass shootings since Pulse Read More

  4. Two years later, Florida Gov. Rick Scott finally wears a Pulse ribbon Read More

  5. These are the 10 most affordable cities in Florida, and none of them are near Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation