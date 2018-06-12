Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Alkaline Trio to play Orlando this summer
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Jun 12, 2018 at 2:09 PM
Photo via Ticketmaster/Alkaline Trio
Chicago pop-punk vets Alkaline Trio
have announced an extensive North American comeback tour
set to begin in late summer this year and, as of this writing, the sole Florida date will be in Orlando.
Alkaline Trio Matt Skiba's musical attentions have been divided of late, in his other role as the replacement for Tom DeLonge in Blink 182
, but the band will be back for the summer and autumn at the very least.
Alkaline Trio play the House of Blues
with Together Pangea on Sunday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 14.
