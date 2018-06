click to enlarge Photo via Toto official website

The band known for their '80s hit "Africa," which was thrust back into popularity via a dancing dog Vine , will be making a stop in Orlando this fall.The American rock band Toto is bringing its "40 Trips Around the Sun Tour" to Hard Rock Orlando on Oct. 30. Tickets go on sale June 15 and range from $35 for general admission to $55 for first- and second-row tables.This tour is in support of the band's 40th anniversary and kicks off in North America July 30. It is inspired by thereatest hits package that the band released in February of this year.This will be the band's most extensive run in years.