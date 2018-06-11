Bloggytown

Monday, June 11, 2018

These are the 10 most affordable cities in Florida, and none of them are near Orlando

Posted By on Mon, Jun 11, 2018 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE IMAGES
  • Photo via Adobe Images
If you want the biggest bang for your Floridian buck, you'll have to avoid Orlando. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset, a technology and financial website, none of the most affordable cities in Florida are anywhere near Orlando.

The study looked at Florida cities with a population of 5,000 or more and analyzed the total cost of taxes, closing costs, insurance and mortgage payments over the last five years.  You can read more about their methodology here.

These 10 cities were determined the most affordable to live in:
  1. Fort Meade, FL
    2. West Vero Corridor, FL
    3. Brooksville, FL
    4. Lakewood Park, FL
    5. Beacon Square, FL
    6. Bayshore Gardens, FL
    7. Combee Settlement, FL
    8. West Pensacola, FL
    9. Crystal Lake, FL
    10. North Ft. Myers, FL
Fort Meade topped the list with an average annual mortgage payment of $3,099 and an average median income of $43,179.

The main takeaway here is to avoid Florida cities with any tourists. So, really it's no surprise that Orlando and its surrounding cities didn't make the cut, considering our burgeoning affordable housing crisis.

There are simply not enough high-paying jobs and affordable places for people in Orlando to live. In fact, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual report, the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area only offers 17 available and affordable units per 100 renters, which is a tie for second worst in the country (with Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA) when it comes to affordable housing. 

It looks like moving toward the Gulf Coast may be your best bet when it comes to living affordably in the Sunshine State.

