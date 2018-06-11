Nicki Minaj and Future are bringing their world tour to Orlando

-
Photo via Nicki Minaj/Twitter
Hip-hop queen Nicki Minaj and rapper-producer Future are teaming up to co-headline a huge world tour, and they're making two stops in Florida.
The NICKIHNDRXX tour will break the speakers with its "Super Bass"
in Orlando on Oct. 20 at the Amway Center
, and in Miami on Oct. 19 at the American Airlines Arena
. Other dates on the tour are across the U.S and Europe.
Minaj broke the news on her social media in combination with the release of two brand-new singles for her upcoming record Queen
, slated for an Aug. 10 release date. The songs "Bed" and "Rich Sex" feature longtime collaborators Ariana Grande and Lil Wayne, respectively.
The new singles and tour announcement arrive hot on the heels of Minaj's gold-certified single
"Chun-Li," the latest hit by the self-nicknamed "Roman Zolanski." She recently performed the track on Saturday Night Live
.
Tickets go on pre-sale on LiveNation
beginning tomorrow, June 12, at 10 a.m. EST, and general sale opens to the public Friday, June 15.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.