Monday, June 11, 2018

Disney is giving away a chance to 'glamp' at Animal Kingdom's World of Avatar

Theme park-goers have the chance to win the ultimate glamping experience at Disney.

Walt Disney World Resort just announced the "D-Camp Contest," in which one winner will be able to experience waking up in The World of Avatar in Disney's Animal Kingdom.


The lucky winner and a guest will be able to spend four days and three nights right under the stars and floating mountains of Pandora in a luxurious tent with full bedding accommodations and ambient lighting.

The package also includes round-trip airfare, two four-day Magic Your Way tickets, a Park Hopper option that includes access to Disney VIP tour guides, a $250 Disney gift card and one Memory Maker package.

The contest takes place from June 6 to June 19. No purchase is necessary to enter, and anyone in the U.S. over the age of 18 can participate. The finalists are expected to participate in a Skype or phone interview with Walt Disney representatives. Limit one entry per person.

For more information and to enter, visit disney.com/dcamp.

