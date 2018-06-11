The Gist

Monday, June 11, 2018

David Blaine brings 'street magic' to the stage of the Dr. Phillips Center

Posted By on Mon, Jun 11, 2018 at 8:00 AM

Do you believe in magic? David Blaine is in town this week to bring you illusions, feats of endurance and, of course, magic. Blaine is known for his revolutionary magic tricks and high-endurance performances. He has broken several world records, including his 17-minute underwater breath-holding session in 2008 on The Oprah Winfrey Show. He has also appeared on multiple television series and specials, including What Is Magic?, Real or Magic and Beyond Magic. (Notice a theme?) Skeptics and believers are invited to come experience the thrill for themselves. The show includes
mind-boggling magic tricks, nerve-wracking stunts and more.

8 p.m. Monday, June 11 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $50-$525

