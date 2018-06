David Blaine brings 'street magic' to the stage of the Dr. Phillips Center

click to enlarge

Do you believe in magic? David Blaine is in town this week to bring you illusions, feats of endurance and, of course, magic. Blaine is known for his revolutionary magic tricks and high-endurance performances. He has broken several world records, including his 17-minute underwater breath-holding session in 2008 on. He has also appeared on multiple television series and specials, includingand. (Notice a theme?) Skeptics and believers are invited to come experience the thrill for themselves. The show includesmind-boggling magic tricks, nerve-wracking stunts and more.8 p.m. Monday, June 11 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $50-$525