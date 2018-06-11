Band of the Week: Raising Cadence

click to enlarge

Raising Cadence formed on January 1st, 2014
Miguel Larsen - Lead Vocals
Andrew Rouleau - Guitars
TJ Howard - Drums
Ronald Paul Cook II - Bass
Samuel Oliveira - Guitars/Vocals
Groovy, Funky, Jammy, Edgy, Thrill Ride
Oh wow, that's a tough one. After playing House of Blues and opening for one of our favorite bands The Spill Canvas, just throwing that out there, we would say our most memorable show to date would have to be our headlining show last summer at The Social. We put the show together all on our with our friend and colleague Marshal Rones, were able to play with other local bands who we're friends with, and made profitable income from the result of the show. It was so much fun with our friends and family and we can't wait to put another show like that one again.
Sweet Cambodia all the way. We played our first show together a couple years back and since then we've loved each others vibes as people and especially as musicians.
We love hearing fan's interpretations of our music and we've gotten everything from similarities to Dance Gavin Dance to Coheed and Cambria. We don't think there is a correct way to label our music but at our heart we are a rock band with pop and r&b influence. We try to create a unique sound that appeals to a wide range of listeners.
We love being an Orlando band for its many opportunities. Orlando is huge and alive, there's always something going on musically everyday and that leads to a lot of great opportunities for us. Unfortunately for us there's so much amazing talents out there. Haha. It makes it somewhat of a competition with all the other locals. Because we respect each other and the music, it's a friendly competition. We feel like it's an unspoken push we all give each other as local bands.
We have HUGE news! We recently collaborated with The Audio Compound to record two new singles. We're very excited to be jamming these new songs and showing our friends our progress as a band. So make sure you're following us to keep up with updates!