Will's Pub keeps it simple for Sunday Funday with cheap beer, free food and classic country tunes

click to enlarge
-
No guarantee that the hot dogs will look like this.
Jacob Miller of the Woolly Bushmen and Jordan Schneider of Slim Walker’s Orchestra host a laid-back Sunday afternoon at Will’s Pub this week. Enjoy free hamburgers and hot dogs to go along with $2 longnecks, classic country tunes curated by the duo and “hillbilly movies” on the TVs.
6 p.m. Sunday; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.