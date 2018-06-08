Tip Jar

Friday, June 8, 2018

Will's Pub keeps it simple for Sunday Funday with cheap beer, free food and classic country tunes

Posted By on Fri, Jun 8, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge No guarantee that the hot dogs will look like this.
Jacob Miller of the Woolly Bushmen and Jordan Schneider of Slim Walker’s Orchestra host a laid-back Sunday afternoon at Will’s Pub this week. Enjoy free hamburgers and hot dogs to go along with $2 longnecks, classic country tunes curated by the duo and “hillbilly movies” on the TVs.

6 p.m. Sunday; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org

