Friday, June 8, 2018

The Heard

Paal Nilssen-Love and Large Unit set to make a big impact at Timucua this week

Posted By on Fri, Jun 8, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge PETER GANNUSHKIN
  • Peter Gannushkin
Following up the not-inconsiderable feat of staging Karl Berger’s Improvisers Orchestra in Orlando, free-music lifers CM5 have given themselves what has got to be a collective logistical migraine over importing the aptly named Large Unit to the City Beautiful for a gig. The Large Unit is a loose (yet tightly drilled) collective of 12 of Norway’s finest free-jazz practitioners led by whirlwind drummer Paal Nilssen-Love (known for collabs with Joe McPhee, Ken Vandermark, Neneh Cherry). Few improv/freeform jazz outfits have displayed as much undying fealty to “that swing” as have the Large Unit. A constellation of diverse instruments come into play, and the avant-crests get pretty wild-eyed, but this band never loses the essential groove. Think Naked City without the fuck-you-isms or James Chance and Count Basie in a mind-meld and … you’re not even close.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12 | Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave. | timucua.com | $10-$20 suggested donation

