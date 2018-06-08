Bloggytown

Friday, June 8, 2018

John Mina, Pete Clarke leave spots to run for Orange County seats

Posted By on Fri, Jun 8, 2018 at 2:42 PM

Orlando Police Chief John Mina and Orange County Commissioner Pete Clarke are leaving their spots to run for open seats in Orange County.

Mina, who has served with OPD for 27 years, announced he was retiring from the force Thursday to run for Orange County Sheriff. He was appointed police chief by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in 2014. Mina's last day at the department will be Oct. 26.

"Serving as a member of the Orlando Police Department, and retiring as Chief of Police, has been the greatest honor of my life," Mina wrote in his retirement letter obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings also resigned this week to run for Orange County Mayor.

Currently, Mina's competition for the position includes José "Joe" López, a former major with the Florida Highway Patrol, Darryl B. Sheppard and Eric L. McIntyre, according to records from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

District 3 Commissioner Pete Clarke submitted his resignation Friday. His last day will be Dec. 4.

Clarke is leaving the position to pursue his campaign for Orange County Mayor. The current county mayor, Teresa Jacobs, is term-limited.

Aside from Demings, Clarke is also running against Jose Datil Colom, Rob Panepinto, Robert Edward Melanson and David Quiros.

