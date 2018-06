click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly

The Wildtones at 64 North

For almost three years, the cozy downtown venue/bar 64 North has been home to a staggering array of shows by very original (and mostly local) musicians. This month, that run is about to come to an end, but promoter Montgomery Drive is throwing two last Monday night shindigs.On June 11, locals Luvlost and Subculture Threat will be throwing down with Canada's Inhalants. And on June 18, Tesplora, Linqo, James Pippin and Of Autumn Band will be holding a very loud wake for the end of this tradition. Both shows start at 8 p.m. with a $5 suggested donation.For some consolation, Punk on the Patio is slated to continue.