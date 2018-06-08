Body//Talk celebrates five years of partying at the Blackstar complex this weekend

click to enlarge
Body//Talk’s gone through plenty of changes since starting five years ago. From throwing parties in the defunct Space to the defunct Spacebar parking lot to occasional nights at venues like Will’s Pub, the Henao Center and the Geek Easy, the collective prides itself on never repeating the same event. Now under new management, Body//Talk celebrates its fifth anniversary at the Blackstar/Odd Jobs complex with all of the dancing and ice-breaking activities you’ve come to expect.
10 p.m. Saturday; Blackstar, 46 Concord St.; $10-$13; bodytalkparty.org
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter
.