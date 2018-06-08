Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 8, 2018

A Florida deputy accidentally shot himself in the hand at a high school this morning

Posted By on Fri, Jun 8, 2018 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Photo via Google Maps
In yet another Chekovian reminder that a gun in a school will inevitably go off, a deputy with the Indian River County Sheriff's office accidentally discharged his weapon into his hand this morning while attending a training session at Vero Beach High School.

According to WPTV, the officer accidentally shot himself in between his ring and middle fingers while attempting to clear his weapon. While it's unclear at the moment if the weapon was fired during the actually gun training session, at no students were on campus at the time.

The officer was then transported to a nearby medical center for non life threatening injuries. 

Today's gun blunder is just the most recent incident involving a cop or a teacher firing their gun at a school for no reason at all.

Last February, an officer with the Broward Sheriff's Office shot himself in the leg while responding to a false report of a school shooting. Then in March, a teacher in California was laeding a gun safety class and accidentally shot and injured a student. That same week, a school resource officer's gun fired because he sat down in a chair.

 Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's first car 'vending machine' opened today Read More

  2. A 'Wizard of Oz' train opens in Central Florida this weekend Read More

  3. Daytona Beach among the country's worst cities to live in, says study Read More

  4. Parking a stroller at Disney World just got a bit more complicated Read More

  5. Universal will have a historic 10 houses at this year's Halloween Horror Nights Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation