A Florida deputy accidentally shot himself in the hand at a high school this morning

click to enlarge
In yet another Chekovian
reminder that a gun in a school will inevitably go off, a deputy with the Indian River County Sheriff's office accidentally discharged his weapon into his hand this morning while attending a training session at Vero Beach High School.
According to WPTV
, the officer accidentally shot himself in between his ring and middle fingers while attempting to clear his weapon. While it's unclear at the moment if the weapon was fired during the actually gun training session, at no students were on campus at the time.
The officer was then transported to a nearby medical center for non life threatening injuries.
Today's gun blunder is just the most recent incident involving a cop or a teacher firing their gun at a school for no reason at all.
Last February, an officer with the Broward Sheriff's Office shot himself in the leg
while responding to a false report of a school shooting. Then in March, a teacher in California was laeding a gun safety class and accidentally shot and injured a student
. That same week, a school resource officer's gun fired because he sat down
in a chair.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.