The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 7, 2018

The Heard

Ohio rapper Blueprint teams up with Second Subject for a night of blistering hip-hop at Iron Cow

Posted By on Thu, Jun 7, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge Blueprint - CORY PIEHOWICZ
  • Cory Piehowicz
  • Blueprint
Columbus, Ohio, seems like an odd place to start a hip-hop empire, but that’s just what Blueprint – the polymath MC-producer-writer-filmmaker – has done. He first gained notice for his beat production, but his most high-profile work was with fellow Buckeye producer RJD2 as an MC on 2002’s surprise underground hit, Deadringer, and the subsequent Soul Position project. But in addition to his music, Blueprint has written three books, directed a documentary and created a podcast, “Super Duty Tough Work,” that’s actually updated regularly. Oh, and did we mention that he’s best buds with the Second Subject crew and a big fan of Orlando in general? That means this show with local standouts Sean Shakespeare and E-Turn is going to be a can’t-miss.

with McKinney Griffin, Sean Shakespeare, E-Turn | 9 p.m. Saturday, June 9 | Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St. | ironcowcafe.business.site | $10

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Location Details Iron Cow
2438 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
Bar/Pub and American
Map
Event Details Blueprint, McKinney Griffin, Sean Shakespeare, E-Turn
@ Iron Cow
2438 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., June 9, 9 p.m.
Price: $10
Concerts/Events
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Blueprint, McKinney Griffin, Sean Shakespeare, E-Turn @ Iron Cow

    • Sat., June 9, 9 p.m. $10

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New craft beer and burger joint the Hangry Bison just opened in Winter Park Read More

  2. From Epcot to River Country, Disney is looking to build some of its boldest hotels ever Read More

  3. A Florida city is considering banning beer sales during state of emergencies Read More

  4. Florida judge says Gov. Rick Scott can't ban smokable medical marijuana Read More

  5. Maitland City Centre announces three new tenants: Dixie Belle's, Boku Sushi and Cookit Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation