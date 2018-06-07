Ohio rapper Blueprint teams up with Second Subject for a night of blistering hip-hop at Iron Cow

click to enlarge
Columbus, Ohio, seems like an odd place to start a hip-hop empire, but that’s just what Blueprint – the polymath MC-producer-writer-filmmaker – has done. He first gained notice for his beat production, but his most high-profile work was with fellow Buckeye producer RJD2 as an MC on 2002’s surprise underground hit, Deadringer
, and the subsequent Soul Position project. But in addition to his music, Blueprint has written three books, directed a documentary and created a podcast, “Super Duty Tough Work,” that’s actually updated regularly. Oh, and did we mention that he’s best buds with the Second Subject crew and a big fan of Orlando in general? That means this show with local standouts Sean Shakespeare and E-Turn is going to be a can’t-miss.
with McKinney Griffin, Sean Shakespeare, E-Turn | 9 p.m. Saturday, June 9 | Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St. | ironcowcafe.business.site
| $10
