The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 7, 2018

The Heard

Michael Brun brings a full slate of Haitian talent to Soundbar

Posted By on Thu, Jun 7, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_michael_brun.jpg
With a music style incorporating EDM and Haitian beats, DJ-producer Michael Brun creates tracks that are dedicated to the idea of strengthening communities and mixing cultures to create new sounds and styles. After gaining recognition for his breakout EP, Gravity, Brun founded the Kid Coconut label, which has paired up Haitian talent with some of the biggest names in dance music. His stop at Soundbar this week is one of only five dates that Brun has booked in the U.S., and a promising all-Haitian roster of supporting artists indicate that this show is sure to be special.

with J. Perry, Paul Beaubrun, Gardy Girault | 8 p.m. Friday, June 8 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | soundbarorl.com | $15-$20

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter
Event Details Michael Brun, J. Perry, Paul Beaubrun, Gardy Girault
@ Soundbar
37 W. Pine St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., June 8, 8 p.m.
Price: $15-$20
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Soundbar
37 W. Pine St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
Music Club and Dance Club
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Michael Brun, J. Perry, Paul Beaubrun, Gardy Girault @ Soundbar

    • Fri., June 8, 8 p.m. $15-$20

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. From Epcot to River Country, Disney is looking to build some of its boldest hotels ever Read More

  2. A Florida city is considering banning beer sales during state of emergencies Read More

  3. New craft beer and burger joint the Hangry Bison just opened in Winter Park Read More

  4. Florida is one of the worst places to live if you're poor, says study Read More

  5. Parking a stroller at Disney World just got a bit more complicated Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation