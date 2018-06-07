Michael Brun brings a full slate of Haitian talent to Soundbar

click to enlarge
With a music style incorporating EDM and Haitian beats, DJ-producer Michael Brun creates tracks that are dedicated to the idea of strengthening communities and mixing cultures to create new sounds and styles. After gaining recognition for his breakout EP, Gravity
, Brun founded the Kid Coconut label, which has paired up Haitian talent with some of the biggest names in dance music. His stop at Soundbar this week is one of only five dates that Brun has booked in the U.S., and a promising all-Haitian roster of supporting artists indicate that this show is sure to be special.
with J. Perry, Paul Beaubrun, Gardy Girault | 8 p.m. Friday, June 8 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | soundbarorl.com
| $15-$20
